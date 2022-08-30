Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.60. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

About Grupo Carso

(Get Rating)

See Also

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.