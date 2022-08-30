Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 1,987,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

