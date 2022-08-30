GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).
GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,393.20 ($16.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,640.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,667.11. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market cap of £56.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at GSK
In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798 in the last ninety days.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.