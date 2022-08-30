GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,393.20 ($16.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,640.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,667.11. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market cap of £56.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798 in the last ninety days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.