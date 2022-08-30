Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 4.2 %

GFAI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,908. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

