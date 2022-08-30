Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

