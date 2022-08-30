Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

HALO opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.