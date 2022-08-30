Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hana Microelectronics Public Price Performance

HNMUF stock remained flat at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52 week low of 1.90 and a 52 week high of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.90.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

