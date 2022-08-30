Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS HNSBF remained flat at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

