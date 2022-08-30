HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.44. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.