HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Acquires 10,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,610.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Rebecca Byam acquired 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam acquired 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Rebecca Byam acquired 7,596 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $15,799.68.

Shares of HCW Biologics stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. HCW Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

