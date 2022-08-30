HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Channing Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,097 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 8.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 763,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,844,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 214,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. 36,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,126. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

