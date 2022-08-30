Head-To-Head Survey: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 13.44% 15.32% 12.57% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 7 0 3.00 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. SPI Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 515.38%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 5.92 $119.41 million $0.52 45.73 SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.34 -$45.49 million N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

