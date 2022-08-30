Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,178,900 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 419.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.66% of Independence Realty Trust worth $38,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

