Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after buying an additional 228,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.