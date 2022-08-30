Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.33. 34,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

