Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. 51,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,030. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.