Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 907,654 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907,654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 230,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

