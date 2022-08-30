Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

