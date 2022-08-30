Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,889. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.
About Hengan International Group
