Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,889. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

