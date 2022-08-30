Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($75.51) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

