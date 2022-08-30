Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Reduced by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hess by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hess by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.27. 26,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

