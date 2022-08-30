Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,987,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,448. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

