Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,987,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,448. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

