Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1,288.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,239 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

