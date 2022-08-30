Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

