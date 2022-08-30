HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.43 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. HEX has a market cap of $7.14 billion and approximately $9.43 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00485983 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.01923482 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005729 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00241242 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
