High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.34 on Tuesday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$10.77 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$444.39 million and a PE ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.55.
In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, with a total value of C$88,318.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,318.96. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,892 shares of company stock worth $973,561.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
