HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

HireQuest stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

In other HireQuest news, Director Edward Jackson purchased 4,600 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,473,569.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,947 shares of company stock valued at $185,595 in the last three months. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

