HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
HireQuest has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
HireQuest Price Performance
HireQuest stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireQuest (HQI)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.