HM Payson & Co. Buys 146 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 62,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

