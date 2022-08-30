Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 940,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Holley has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $680.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

In other Holley news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.