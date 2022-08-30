home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.90 ($2.96) and last traded at €2.87 ($2.93). Approximately 43,321 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.86 ($2.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on home24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

home24 Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.22 and a 200 day moving average of €5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

