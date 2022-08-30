Horizen (ZEN) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $16.08 or 0.00079525 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $205.32 million and $16.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00302282 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00113936 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Horizen
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,919 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
