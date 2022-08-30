Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,598,070 shares.The stock last traded at $4.59 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.