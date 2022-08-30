Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hunting to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.64).

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £456.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.03. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

