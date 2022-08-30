HyperCash Trading Down 6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $226,066.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,917.22 or 0.99972041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00141419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00239655 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057513 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00058503 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

