IDEX Price Hits $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and $8.07 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00134136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081112 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,170,047 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

