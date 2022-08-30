IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,627. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

