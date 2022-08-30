Idle Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,864.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829727 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Idle Coin Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,272,923 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Idle
Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.