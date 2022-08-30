Idle Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,864.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,272,923 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

