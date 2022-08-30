IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IMAC Stock Performance
IMACW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAC (IMACW)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.