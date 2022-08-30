Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 14.8 %

IMH traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 78,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,315. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

