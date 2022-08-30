Independent Order of Foresters Buys Shares of 78,093 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Independent Order of Foresters purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Independent Order of Foresters’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 901,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,405,293. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

