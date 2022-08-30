Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,932. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Ingredion

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

