Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.36 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,381.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00080486 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.