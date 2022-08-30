Innova Market Cap Achieves $240,996.47 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Innova has a market cap of $240,996.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

