Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 95,826 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bill.com Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,723. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.27.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
