Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 95,826 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,723. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.