Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 1,224 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,851. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

About Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

