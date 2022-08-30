Instadapp (INST) Trading Down 18.2% This Week

Instadapp (INST) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $69,412.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Instadapp has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

