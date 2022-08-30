Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.9 %
IART stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 479,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Recommended Stories
