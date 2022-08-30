Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. 752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

