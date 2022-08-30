Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 10,660,000 shares. Currently, 48.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of ICPT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 1,507,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $485.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
