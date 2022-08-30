Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 10,660,000 shares. Currently, 48.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of ICPT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 1,507,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $485.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

